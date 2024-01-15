Amitabh Bachchan Acquires Plot in Ayodhya for Rs 14.5 Crore Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot of land in "The Sarayu," a 7-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The project is being developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

According to a report of Hindustan Times, While HoABL declined to disclose the size or value of the deal, citing client confidentiality, industry sources estimate the plot measures around 10,000 square feet and was valued at Rs 14.5 crore.

Set for a formal launch on January 22, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, The Sarayu spans across 51 acres.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the project, Bachchan said, I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries.