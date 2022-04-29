Ammonia gas leak in Haryana triggers panic as locals complain of breathing issues

A gas leak was reported at a factory in the Jhajjar district of Haryana on Thursday evening. The leakage of ammonia was reported from a ‘Kathha’ making factory. The incident has triggered panic among the locals. Some locals living in the area complained of breathing difficulties and vomiting. On being alerted, fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and situation was brought under control. People were seen using face masks and cloth to cover their faces. The factory was evacuated by the fire department officials.

Incident of ammonia gas leakage reported. Three ambulances and 3 to 4 fire brigades are at the spot. Advised people to wear masks," said Jag Niwas, Deputy Commissioner, Jhajjar. The factory was evacuated by the fire brigade personnel. Many locals and factory workers reported feeling unwell soon after the ammonia gas leak took place. An ambulance was called to the scene and several factory workers and some locals were shifted to the hospital for immediate treatment.No reports of any serious casualties or deaths due to the gas leak have been reported yet.