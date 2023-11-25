Ammunition cache recovered in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, Nov 25 In a joint operation, police and army recovered a cache of ammunition and some explosives from a forest area at Sarniyal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The weapons recovered included 113 7.62 mm cartridges, three AK-47 magazines, seven 7.62 mm sniper cartridges, five PIKA rounds, two 9 mm cartridges, three Chinese grenades, and one Pakistani grenade.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation has been set into motion.

