Ammunition cache recovered in J&K's Ramban
By IANS | Published: November 25, 2023 07:24 PM 2023-11-25T19:24:14+5:30 2023-11-25T19:25:06+5:30
Jammu, Nov 25 In a joint operation, police and army recovered a cache of ammunition and some explosives ...
Jammu, Nov 25 In a joint operation, police and army recovered a cache of ammunition and some explosives from a forest area at Sarniyal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.
The weapons recovered included 113 7.62 mm cartridges, three AK-47 magazines, seven 7.62 mm sniper cartridges, five PIKA rounds, two 9 mm cartridges, three Chinese grenades, and one Pakistani grenade.
Police said a case has been registered and investigation has been set into motion.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app