Amreli: One Dead, 3 Missing After Four Drown in Dhatarvadi River in Rajula

One body was recovered, and three others were still missing. Four people who went to bathe in the Dharavi River near Dhareshwar village, Rajula, Amreli district of Gujarat, drowned. The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, October 28. Despite the search operation overnight, no clue of the missing three people was found.

At 7.30 am on Wednesday rescue team found the body of a youth after 15 hours of search, while three others remain missing and efforts to locate them are ongoing. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM yesterday when four young men, including three brothers, went to bathe in the Dhatarvadi River. Locals immediately alerted authorities. Fire brigade teams, police, the Mamlatdar, and MLA Hira Solanki arrived at the site.

Amreli, Gujarat: Four youths drowned in the Dhareswar River near Dhareswar in Rajula. pic.twitter.com/g4geZjyoo9 — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

Despite overnight search efforts, none of the four were found. Early this morning, the body of Khimabhai Parmar was recovered. The search for the remaining three—Kana Khimabhai Parmar, Bharat Khimabhai Parmar, and Pintu Pachabhai Vaghela—is ongoing.