Amrit Udyan to open for public from Aug 16 to Sept 14

New Delhi, Aug 14 President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025. The iconic gardens will be open to the public from August 16 to September 14.

Visitors can explore the gardens daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entry at 5.15 p.m.

The Udyan will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance. Entry is free but requires prior registration, either online via the Rashtrapati Bhavan website or at Self-Service Kiosks placed outside Gate No. 35 (North Avenue Road).

Mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles, and umbrellas are permitted inside; no other items will be allowed.

Spread across 15 acres, Amrit Udyan is widely regarded as the soul of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Originally comprising the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden, it has been further expanded during the presidencies of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

The gardens now feature a variety of themed spaces, including Bal Vatika, a specially curated children’s garden with a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, and Nature’s Classroom.

Apart from that there are Bonsai Garden and Circular Gardens, showcasing diverse flora and fauna; landscaped zones with a meandering water stream; cascades; sculptural spouts; stepping stones; and a raised reflecting pool; a tranquil Banyan Grove with reflexology paths; panchtatva trails; a forest-inspired ambience; a serene Plumeria Garden with grass mounds and curated plantations for immersive sensory experiences.

This edition of the Udyan boasts over 42 varieties of summer annual flowers, adding vibrant colours to the heritage landscape.

Formerly known as the Mughal Gardens, Amrit Udyan is situated in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, the official residence of the President of India.

Considered one of the most beautiful gardens in the world, it continues to be a symbol of India’s horticultural heritage.

