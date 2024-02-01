Amrit Udyan To Open For Public Tomorrow: Check Booking Site, Timings, Ticket Prices, and Other Details

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 'Udyan Utsav 2024' at the Amrit Udyan in Delhi on Wednesday. The Rashtrapati Bhawan announced that the Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Garden, will be open to the general public starting Friday. Tickets for entry can be booked online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or through self-service kiosks outside gate no 35.

Covering 15 acres, Amrit Udyan will feature over 85 species of flowers, a floral clock, and a selfie point. The garden will be accessible to the public from February 2 to March 31, remaining open six days a week (closed on Mondays for maintenance). Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary of Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported that over 50,000 people have already booked their tickets.

A highlight of the garden is the theme section showcasing 42,000 tulips of 18 varieties, a first-time display. The theme garden includes an artistic 'Amrit Udyan' garden signature on a raised platform, serving as an ideal spot for selfies. Other attractions encompass a 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a Bonsai garden with over 300 Bonsais, some of considerable age. The statement also introduced a 'floral clock,' a clock made of flowers that remains stationary.

Visitors are allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles, and milk bottles for infants. Provisions for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be available along the public route. Entry slots can be booked online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or through self-service kiosks at gate no 35, free of charge.

Gate no 35, situated near the intersection of North Avenue Road and Rashtrapati Bhavan, serves as the entry and exit point for all visitors. To enhance convenience, a shuttle bus service will run every 30 minutes from 9:30 AM to 5 PM, shuttling visitors from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no 35 of the President’s estate. The 'Udyan Utsav' is expected to attract a substantial number of visitors eager to explore the beauty of Amrit Udyan and its diverse floral displays.