Amritsar-bound Vistara flight returns to Delhi following technical snag

A technical snag was detected in a Vistara flight en route to Amritsar, following which the flight returned to Delhi on Thursday.

As per an official statement, Vistara UK-697 returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi today soon after taking off from Delhi to Amritsar due to a technical snag in the aircraft and another aircraft was arranged for the operations.

"Technical snag detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar today. As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and landed safely at IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 13.30hrs post a technical inspection," read the statement from Vistara.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers, Vistara stated its commitment to the safety of the staff and customers.

( With inputs from ANI )

