Amritsar Bus Accident: 3 Killed, One Injured After Bus Roof Collides With Lantern Pole

Three were killed on the spot and one person was injured after the passenger bus they were traveling on the roof of it, collided with a lantern pole in Punjab's Amritsar. According to the news agency ANI, the accident occurred late on Monday night when the bus was going back to Sri Muktsar Sahib from Gurudwara Baba Budda Sahib.

According to information, eight to ten passengers were seated on the top of the bus at the time of the accident. The injured person was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Amritsar East ACP Dr Sheetal Kumar said that the police received information at around 9 pm on Monday.

#WATCH | Punjab | Three devotees died while one was injured after the roof of a bus carrying devotees from Gurudwara Baba Budda Sahib back to Sri Muktsar Sahib collided with the lantern of a BRTS tower in Amritsar. The four people were among the 8-10 passengers sitting on the… pic.twitter.com/UqXlIDbPjb — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

He said the bus carrying devotees from Sri Muktsar Sahib had come to Baba Budda Sahib where eight to ten passengers were sitting on the rooftop of the passenger bus. "The bus collided with the BRTS tower on the BRTS lane near Alpha One Mall while returning after darshan," said ACP Kumar.

The deceased were identified as Gursimran Singh, Sikander Singh, and Satinder Singh and Khushvinder Singh was critically injured. The police said that when the driver realised that the bus had met with an accident, he fled the scene. "When the passenger riding below realised something like this had happened, they and the bus driver left the spot," added ACP Kumar.