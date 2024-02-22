Amritsar gears up for ‘Rangla Punjab’ summit from Feb 23

Chandigarh, Feb 22 Punjab is set to unveil a vibrant tapestry of traditions, arts and customs through the ‘Rangla Punjab’ initiative during the First Tourism Investor Summit to be held in Amritsar from February 23 to 29.

State Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said on Thursday that the seven-day event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the evening of February 23.

The event aligns with themes such as literature, food, music, strength, and Punjab’s 'sewa bhaavna' spirit, she said. The event has been conceptualised following the successful completion of the Tourism Summit and Travel Mart last year.

Anmol Maan said the 'Rangla Punjab' event aims to offer an experience with elaborate spectacles, costumes, and performances poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

