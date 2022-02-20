Amritsar's conjoned twins cast their first vote at Punjab Assembly polls

Sohna and Mohna, the famous conjoined twins who had bagged a state government job last year, cast their votes in Amritsar for Punjab assembly polls. Special arrangements were made by the Returning Officer as the two were provided with goggles to keep the secrecy of votes between them. "It is a very unique case. EC told us to do proper videography. They're conjoined but two separate voters, the official said.

, popularly nicknamed as Sohna-Mohna, turned 18 last year. They were given two voter ID cards after the Election Commission decided to consider them as two voters. The conjoined twins were abandoned by their biological parents in a Delhi hospital. The twins have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys, and spinal cords but a single liver, gall bladder, spleen and one pair of legs. They were later shifted to AIIMS where doctors decided against separating them as that could have led to the loss of one life. They were then shifted to Pingalwara home in Amritsar. Last year, Sohna-Mohna got a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, after completing their electrician diploma from an ITI.

