Amroha artist creates coal portrait themed on PM Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Feb 5 In a distinctive tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Zuhaib Khan, a young painter from Amroha, greeted the leader in a truly remarkable way. Using only coal, Zuhaib meticulously crafted an impressive 8-foot-high artwork directly onto a wall, capturing the moment of 'Modi in Maha Kumbh' in bold, artistic expression.

"I’m a painter who draws on walls using charcoal, and today, I wanted to commemorate Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the Maha Kumbh, which is such an important event in our culture and faith," Zuhaib told IANS.

"This painting is a symbol of my respect for him and my love for art."

The artist’s unique creation is more than just a painting — it's an offering of artistic homage to a spiritual occasion that draws millions.

With the Maha Kumbh being a convergence of faith and culture, Zuhaib aimed to elevate this sacred moment with his craft, blending modern art with traditional reverence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a 'holy dip' in the sangam, the confluence of three rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati - in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is being held, on Wednesday morning.

Wearing a saffron jacket and blue trackpants, the Prime Minister performed prayers as he took multiple dips in the sacred river, marking his spiritual connection to the event.

The scene at the Kumbh was electrifying as millions of devotees gathered there for the 'snan', with the Prime Minister's presence making the occasion even more memorable.

Despite a tragic stampede earlier in the week that claimed 30 lives, the Maha Kumbh remained a symbol of devotion, unity, and culture.

This visit comes at a time when the national Capital faces crucial elections, adding political significance to an already deeply spiritual event. As PM Modi participated in the Kumbh, his party, the BJP, was also strategising to halt the ruling AAP’s bid for a third term in Delhi.

