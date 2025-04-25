Amroha girl bags second rank in UP Board intermediate exams, shares her joy

Amroha, April 25 Sakshi, a student from Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, has brought pride to her town and district by securing the second position in the UP Board Intermediate Examination 2025 with an impressive 96.80 per cent marks.

A student of Shri Narayan Smarak Inter College in Gajraula, Sakshi’s outstanding performance in the Class 12 results announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has created a celebratory atmosphere across the district. The school administration, teachers, and her family expressed immense pride and happiness over her historic achievement.

Sakshi credited her success to her parents, teachers, and consistent hard work. After her name appeared in the state toppers list, a wave of congratulations poured in at her home. Her achievement has inspired many and proved that with dedication, confidence, and perseverance, any goal is achievable.

UP Board Result 2025: 90.11% Pass in Class 10, 81.15% in Class 12; Mehak Jaiswal, Yash Pratap Singh Top.

Sakshi wants to become an IAS officer after clearing the UPSC exams. The UP Board announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations on April 25. This year, over 54 lakh students appeared for the board exams, which were conducted from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School (Class 10) exams, while 25,77,733 students took the Intermediate (Class 12) exams.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 is 90.11 per cent, and for Class 12, it is 81.15 per cent, continuing the trend of strong performances, especially among girls. Last year, girls outshone boys in overall pass rates, and the trend is expected to hold this year as well.

In other top results, Yash Pratap Singh from Late Smt. Rasakendri Devi Inter College in Umari (Jalaun) topped Class 10 boards with 97.83 per cent marks. Meanwhile, Mahak Jaiswal secured the top position in Class 12 boards with 97.20 per cent marks.

Sakshi’s accomplishment has become a beacon of inspiration for students across Uttar Pradesh, especially those from smaller towns like Gajraula.

