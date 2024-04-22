AMU gets first woman VC in over century-old existence with Prof Naima Khatoon's appointment

Aligarh, April 22 The Aligarh Muslim University on Monday got its first woman Vice Chancellor with eminent psychologist Professor Naima Khatoon being named to the top post in the over-century-old prominent educational institution.

A notification by the Education Ministry's Higher Education Department said that President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as Visitor of the varsity, appointed Prof Naima Khatoon as Vice Chancellor for a period of five years from the date she assumes charge or attains the age of 70 years, whichever comes earlier.

It said clearance has been obtained from the Election Commission that the appointment does not breach the Model Code of Conduct, subject to the condition "that there is no publicity or political mileage is derived".

Prof Naima Khatoon, who has been the Principal of AMU's Women's College since July 2014, has served as Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Psychology. Her area of specialisation is in the field of clinical, health, applied social, and spiritual psychology.

She is also the Director of the Centre for Skill Development & Career Planning, AMU, since October 2015

Holding a PhD degree in Political Psychology for which she worked at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, Delhi and AMU, she became a lecturer in August 1988, Associate Professor in April 1998, and Professor in July 2006.

She also taught at the National University of Rwanda for an academic year.

Prof Naima Khatoon has attended and presented papers at numerous national & international conferences and visited several universities across Europe, North America, and Asia to deliver lectures.

Having authored/co-authored/edited six books and published a number of papers in journals of national and international repute, she has supervised fifteen PhD theses and a large number of dissertations.

She also has considerable experience in educational administration, having served as Provost in Indira Gandhi Hall and Abdullah Hall (twice), and as Deputy Proctor.

