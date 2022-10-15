Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2 per litre, except Gujarat

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ increased the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by by ₹2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.

Amul’s full cream milk which sold at ₹61 has now hiked to ₹63. This is the third price hike this year as earlier Amul increased prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by ₹2 per litre in August and also made a hike in March before that.

The Managing Director of GCMMF RS Sodhi informed about the new rate. The decision to hike the prices of milk has been taken amid a surge in demand in dairy fat prices. Mother Dairy had also hiked prices to compensate for the increase in procurement costs.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul had said in the statement, translates into a 4% increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which was lower than average food inflation.