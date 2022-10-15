Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2 per litre, except Gujarat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2022 02:56 PM 2022-10-15T14:56:20+5:30 2022-10-15T14:57:31+5:30
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ increased the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by by ₹2 per litre in all states except Gujarat.
Amul’s full cream milk which sold at ₹61 has now hiked to ₹63. This is the third price hike this year as earlier Amul increased prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by ₹2 per litre in August and also made a hike in March before that.
The Managing Director of GCMMF RS Sodhi informed about the new rate. The decision to hike the prices of milk has been taken amid a surge in demand in dairy fat prices. Mother Dairy had also hiked prices to compensate for the increase in procurement costs.
The increase of Rs 2 per litre, Amul had said in the statement, translates into a 4% increase in maximum retail price (MRP) which was lower than average food inflation.