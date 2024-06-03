Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre Across All Variants From Today

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced a price increase of Rs 2 per litre for all variants of Amul milk, effective from Monday. This hike is attributed to the rising overall cost of operation and milk production. Consequently, the price of Amul milk pouches will increase by Rs 2 per litre nationwide.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said that the price of Amul milk across all variants has been raised by Rs 2 per litre, effective from June 3. GCMMF markets milk and dairy products under the 'Amul' brand.

The last time GCMMF raised milk prices was in February 2023. According to Jayen Mehta, this latest hike is necessary to compensate farmers for their increased production costs. With the latest hike, the revised prices for Amul milk variants are as follows: 500 ml of Amul buffalo milk will now cost Rs 36, 500 ml of Amul Gold milk will be Rs 33, and 500 ml of Amul Shakti milk will be Rs 30.

"The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets," GCMMF said in a statement.

This price hike is due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production, GCMMF stated. As a policy, Amul passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers, according to GCMMF.