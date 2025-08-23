An Indian will announce 'Viksit Bharat 2047' from moon in 2040, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chandigarh, Aug 23 In a speech blended with science, poetry, realism and future promise, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that an Indian astronaut will announce "Viksit Bharat 2047" from the surface of moon in 2040, and this will send a message around the universe that India has arrived on the world stage.

Addressing the National Space Day programme at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Union Minister Singh said that India's space programme has, from its very beginning, been about more than rockets and satellites -- it has been about empowering people, improving lives, and shaping a better future.

He also referred to the recently concluded National Meet 2.0, held a decade after the first Mega User Meet in 2015.

"The National Space Day is a reminder that India's achievements in space are not an end in themselves but a stepping stone to a larger vision -- where science, innovation, and public welfare come together to build the nation's future," Union Minister Singh said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has created a valuable asset for India, he said, pointing to four astronauts -- Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap, who are preparing for the Gaganyaan mission.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in 2014 to expand the use of space technology in governance, Union Minister Singh noted that 2015 had set the vision for integrating space applications into flagship development programmes.

"Ten years later, both the government and private sector have grown significantly in their space capabilities," he said.

He added the second edition of the National Meet was preceded by nearly 300 interactions with user departments and produced close to 90 documents, spanning more than 5,000 pages, forming the foundation of a 15-year roadmap.

The plan envisages the launch of more than 100 satellites, 70 per cent of them small satellites, to be implemented through a mix of government technology missions and private sector-led operational missions.

According to Union Minister Singh, this roadmap will guide India's space journey to 2040 and beyond, supporting the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by leveraging space technology for food and water security, disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Building on this vision, the Union Minister said that India's space programme has entered a transformative phase where it is no longer confined to symbolic achievements but has become a vital contributor to the country's scientific progress, technological innovation, and public welfare.

At the event, he presented awards to students who won the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon-2025 and the ISRO Robotics Challenge -- U R Rao Satellite Centre 2025 (IRoC-U 2025).

Explaining the significance of National Space Day, the Union Minister said the occasion is a reminder of how far India has travelled since the early years of space research, and how the nation has grown into a trusted partner in international missions.

