“An Insult to People Waiting 29 Months”: Congress Slams PM Modi’s Likely Manipur Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13 for the first time since ethnic conflict broke out in May 2023. The Congress has criticised the planned three-hour visit, calling it an insult to the people of the state. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the visit will be a “non-visit” as Modi is likely to spend only three hours in Manipur.

"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Ramesh said on X.

"This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months," the Congress leader said. "September 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur," he further added.