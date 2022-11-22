Anand Assembly Constituency 2022: What happend the last time in 2017

In 2017, 3 candidates were contesting for Anand assembly constituency seat. Anand was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress. It was a close contest with Indian National Congress's Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (BHAGAT) winning the election upstaging Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogesh Patel (BAPAJI) by a margin of just 5,286 votes.

99.5% of votes were split between top 2 candidates. Indian National Congress's Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (BHAGAT) secured a total of 98,168 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogesh Patel (BAPAJI) got 92,882 votes. Independent candidate Dave Jatinbhai Dineshchandra grabbed 1,009 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties got 51.1%, 48.4% and 0.5% respectively.In Gujarat Assembly election 2012, Bharatiya Janata Party's Dilipbhai Manibhai Patel defeated Indian National Congress's Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (BHAGAT) by 987 votes.Anand Assembly constituency falls under the Anand Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai) won from Anand Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 197718 votes by defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of the Indian National Congress.

