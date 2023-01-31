Anand Mahindra praises and thanks Nitin Gadkari for improving the connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who is known for speaking his mind and making waves with his tweets, recently took to Twitter to praise and thank Nitin Gadkari for enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai.

He tweets, "This is going to be the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can’t wait to glide down it…Well done and thank you, @nitin_gadkari".

Anand Mahindra was referring to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project, which Gadkari started and is now nearing completion. This highway is one of the government's most important projects as it boosts connectivity between the two metropolitan and reduces travel time to 12 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway spans around 1,382 km and is expected to be ready by the end of the first quarter of 2023. It is anticipated that this express highway will have a lot of economic benefits as well.