Anant Singh firing case: Tension in Bihar's Mokama, police hunt for Sonu-Monu gang members

Patna, Jan 23 Tension prevailed in Bihar's Mokama town following an incident of indiscriminate firing on former MLA Anant Singh. The police were on the lookout for the Sonu-Monu gang, which is the prime accused in the case, said officials on Thursday.

The firing incident happened on Wednesday in Nauranga Jalalpur village.

The district police have intensified their presence in the area, with Barh DSP camping in the village. Nauranga village has effectively been turned into a police cantonment as security measures have been ramped up.

After the incident, all members of the Sonu-Monu gang fled the scene, raising questions about who Sonu and Monu are and how they operate in the Mokama area.

Sonu Singh and Monu Singh are brothers from Jalalpur village. They have long been rivals of former MLA Anant Singh. The conflict between the two parties stems from Sonu and Monu's association with a group that opposes Anant Singh. However, after Anant Singh's release from jail, the strained relationship between the brothers and the former MLA had reportedly improved. However, the situation took a turn on Wednesday, with an incident of indiscriminate firing escalating tensions.

The latest clash is believed to be connected to disputes over local supremacy. Sonu and Monu, residents of Jalalpur village under Panchmahala OP (Marachi police station), entered the world of crime about 15 years ago after engaging in robbery in trains. Over time, they became notorious figures in the region, closely linked to Uttar Pradesh's strongman Mukhtar Ansari. Both brothers have been working to establish their criminal group, akin to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sonu and Monu were once an integral part of Mukhtar Ansari's network. In 2017, Monu Singh was allegedly given a Rs 50 lakh contract to eliminate former MLA Anant Singh.

To consolidate their influence, the brothers began holding “darbars” (informal courts) in their village. These sessions attracted people whose grievances were not resolved by local officials, enhancing the brothers' reputation as problem solvers.

While presenting themselves as social workers, their true intentions were sinister. Behind the scenes, they were deeply involved in criminal activities, including robbery, murder and loot, turning illegal operations into a second profession.

Over time, they gained a "heroic" reputation among the locals, but their growing criminal empire remained concealed. Recognizing the value of political power, Sonu and Monu ventured into local politics. They succeeded in getting their sister elected as the Mukhiya of Nauranga Jalalpur Panchayat. However, her tenure was short-lived as she was disqualified following a complaint about errors in her affidavit.

When a panchayat-level leader Guddu Singh sought to field a family member in the Mukhiya (village head) by-election, the Sonu-Monu gangs conspired to eliminate him. They hired notorious Manoj Singh of Naubatpur to carry out the plan during Guddu Singh’s court appearance from Barh jail. Guddu Singh was serving a jail term in a criminal case when he was attacked by the Sonu-Monu gang during a court appearance. After this case, Sonu, Monu, their father, and their sister were named in the murder case.

Multiple cases are registered against the brothers in the Mokama GRP, all related to robberies in trains. Monu has served several months in Beur jail following an arms recovery case in the Agamkuan police station area of Patna. Both brothers have over a dozen serious cases registered against them, spanning multiple police station areas from Jharkhand to Lakhisarai.

Their criminal operations are so meticulously planned that law enforcement agencies often struggle to gather evidence or trace their activities. Sonu and Monu’s notoriety has turned them into figures of fear and influence in the Mokama region. However, their criminal empire is under scrutiny following the recent incident involving former MLA Anant Singh. The brothers remain on the run as police intensify efforts to track them down.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor