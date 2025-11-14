Anant Singh leads Mokama as Bihar counting continues, rival Veena Devi trails

Patna, Nov 14 Janata Dal (United) stalwart and political heavyweight Anant Singh is currently leading from the Mokama Assembly constituency as the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 is underway.

According to the Election Commission’s official website, Singh has taken an early lead over his main rival, Veena Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), by a margin of over 2,700 votes after the first round of counting, with 24 more rounds pending.

Veena Devi, the wife of Surajbhan Singh, another prominent political figure and rival 'bahubali' of Anant Singh -- is currently trailing in the contest. The third major contender in Mokama, Priyadarshi Piyush of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), has also emerged among the frontrunners but remains behind Singh and Devi.

Anant Singh, who is presently in jail following his arrest in connection with the murder of a JSP supporter, continues to command significant support in his constituency. The unusual scenario has led to early celebrations and anticipation among his supporters.

Posters have appeared in Mokama reading, “Jail ka faatak tootega, hamara sher chootega (The prison gates will break, our lion will be released)", reflecting the local excitement over his projected lead.

Preparations for potential victory celebrations have already begun in Singh’s camp. Morning visuals from outside his residence show tents being set up and large quantities of sweets and food being prepared, indicating the scale of festivities planned should he secure a win.

Political analysts note that Singh’s continued popularity despite his legal troubles underscores his stronghold in Mokama, where caste loyalties and long-standing political influence play a decisive role. The Mokama seat is being closely watched as a key contest in Patna, emblematic of Bihar’s multi-faceted political landscape.

As counting progresses across Bihar’s 243 constituencies, all eyes remain on Mokama, with Singh’s supporters hoping that the early lead will hold through the subsequent rounds.

The Election Commission has reiterated the importance of transparency and adherence to protocols during the counting process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor