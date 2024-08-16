Anant Singh released from Patna's Beur Jail

Patna, Aug 16 Anant Singh, a prominent leader and former MLA from Bihar, was released from Beur Jail on Friday morning, following his acquittal by Patna High Court.

Singh had been serving a sentence after being convicted under the Arms Act and Explosive Act for possessing illegal weapons and explosives.

His conviction stemmed from a 2015 police raid at his ancestral village in Nadma, in which an AK 47 assault rifle, 22 live cartridges and two hand grenades were seized. Apart from that, Patna Police also discovered an INSAS rifle, a bulletproof jacket and magazines in his house on Patna Mall Road.

Following the seizures, he was arrested by Patna Police and the MP-MLA court of Patna convicted him in these two cases. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in June 2022.

After his conviction, Anant Singh appealed to Patna High Court, where Justice Chandra Shekher Jha acquitted him on August 14 due to a lack of evidence.

Singh was freed at 5:10 a.m. on Friday. His release was marked by a significant gathering of supporters outside the jail, with his two sons present to welcome him back.

Singh left Beur Jail in an ambulance before being transferred to an SUV. A large crowd of supporters was present outside the jail, accompanying him as they headed towards Barahiya block in Patna district. Singh made a stop at a temple in Barahiya to perform rituals, a significant act likely tied to his beliefs and a demonstration of his return to public life.

Singh's acquittal and subsequent release are significant developments in Bihar's political landscape, given his influence and history as a 'bahubali' leader (strongman).

Anant Kumar Singh has been a prominent figure in Bihar politics, serving as an MLA from the Mokama Assembly seat multiple times, representing various parties including JD-U and RJD candidate, as well as an independent candidate. After his conviction by the MP-MLA court in the Arms Act case, his wife, Neelam Devi, won the by-election on an RJD ticket.

Interestingly, after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the Grand Alliance and formed a government with the NDA earlier this year, Neelam Devi also shifted her allegiance during the trust vote.

Anant Singh was granted parole for two weeks during the Lok Sabha elections, during which time, he was accused by the Opposition of supporting JD-U candidate Lalan Singh in the Munger constituency, despite not officially campaigning for him. Lalan Singh ultimately won the election.

Before returning to jail, Anant Singh had expressed confidence that he would be released permanently within a month and a half.

