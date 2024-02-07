Ancient Lord Vishnu Statue Resembling 'Ram Lalla' Found Near Krishna River in Karnataka

An ancient statue of Lord Vishnu, showcasing all ten incarnations or 'dashavatara,' has been unearthed near the Krishna river in Karnataka's Raichur district. Notably, the idol bears striking resemblances to the recently consecrated Ram Lalla idol at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Alongside this discovery, an ancient Shivalinga was also recovered, as reported by PTI.

Speaking about the Vishnu idol, Dr Padmaja Desai, a lecturer in ancient history and archaeology at Raichur University, told PTI, "This idol must have adored the sanctum sanctorum of a temple and must have been dropped in the river at the time of possible destruction of the temple."

“The aura around Vishnu shows 'dashavatara' such as Matsya, Koorma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Rama, Parashurama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki,” Dr Desai added.

As per PTI, further detailing the features, Dr. Desai noted Vishnu's portrayal with four arms, with the upper hands holding the 'shankha' and 'chakra,' while the lower hands are positioned to grant boons ('kati hasta' and 'varada hasta'). Although resembling Venkateshwara described in the Vedas, the idol notably lacks Garuda, commonly associated with Vishnu idols, instead featuring a pair of women holding fans. This depiction aligns with Vishnu's affinity for decoration, with the idol presenting a smiling Vishnu adorned with garlands and ornaments. Archaeologists suggest that the idol dates back to the 11th or 12th century AD.