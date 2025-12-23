Andaman & Nicobar Islands release draft electoral roll after intensive revision drive

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 23 The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andaman & Nicobar Islands has published the Draft Electoral Roll as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, marking a significant step toward ensuring a clean and inclusive voter list ahead of future elections.

The initiative, aligned with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines, aims to maximise voter participation and eliminate ineligible entries with full transparency.

The enumeration phase, conducted from November 4 to December 18, 2025, saw overwhelming engagement, with over 2,46,390 electors submitting their Enumeration Forms (EF) out of a total 3,10,404 listed as of October 27, 2025 - a participation rate of 79.38 per cent.

The Chief Electoral Officer, L Kumar, said that this success stems from coordinated efforts involving District Election Officers (DEOs), one Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), 12 Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across 411 polling booths.

Political parties played a key role, appointing 678 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), up from 435 at the start, to assist in the process. Awareness campaigns, multiple meetings with parties, and regular updates ensured no eligible voter was left behind. BLOs made at least three home visits, while BLAs could file up to 50 forms daily. Special initiatives included camps at polling booths, help desks at the CEO, DEO, and AERO offices, and deployment of 189 volunteers plus 132 additional staff, supported by Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Remote areas posed challenges, but solutions like providing internet hotspots for digitisation and special boats for BLOs in isolated islands ensured completion.

Early achievers among BLOs were felicitated, with 48 recognised at district and tehsil levels. Capacity building through training and video tutorials maintained high standards.

A focus on young electors encourages those turning 18 by January 1, 2026, to apply via Form-6.

Booth-wise lists of deceased, shifted, or duplicate electors were shared with BLAs for verification. Special assistance was extended to senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and vulnerable groups.

The draft roll excludes 64,014 names due to uncollectable forms: 9,191 deceased, 51,906 shifted/absent, and 2,917 multiple enrollments. Tehsil-wise statistics show South Andaman District with the highest exclusions (51,801), reducing its roll from 2,05,127 to 1,53,326. North & Middle Andaman dropped to 71,268 from 79,985, and Nicobar to 21,796 from 25,292.

Genuine electors can reclaim inclusion during the claims and objections period from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026. No deletions occur without notice and a speaking order; appeals can be filed to the District Magistrate or CEO under the RP Act, 1950.

The notice phase runs until February 14, 2026, with final publication on February 21, 2026.

Lists are available on the CEO's website (ceoandaman.nic.in) and at local offices. Kumar reiterated ECI's commitment: "No eligible elector is left out, and no ineligible name remains."

This SIR, with a qualifying date of January 1, 2026, underscores transparency and inclusivity in the archipelago's electoral process.

