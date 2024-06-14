Andhra cabinet: Pawan Kalyan made Deputy Chief Minister, Lokesh gets IT

Amaravati, June 14 Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he will hold the portfolios of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology.

Two days after the swearing-in of the 25-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Council of Ministers, Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu distributed portfolios on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu has kept with himself General Administration, Law & Order, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers.

Naidu has allocated Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs to Pyyavula Keshav, a first-time minister.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh will handle Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication.

Anitha Vangalapudi, one of the three women ministers, will look after Home Affairs and Disaster Management.

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was allocated Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries.

Nadenda Manohar, a key leader of Jana Sena, will handle the portfolios of Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Kollu Ravindra is the minister for Mines & Geology and Excise. Ponguru Narayana will look after Municipal Administration & Urban Development. He held the same portfolios in the earlier TDP government between 2014 and 2019.

Satya Kumar Yadav, the only BJP minister in the NDA Cabinet, has been allocated Health; Medical Welfare & Medical Education.

Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu was allocated Water Resources Development.

Nasyam Mohammed Farook, the senior-most TDP minister, will handle Law & Justice and Minority Welfare.

The endowment portfolio was allocated to Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, a senior leader who served as minister in the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Kolusu Parthasarathy, another senior leader who had served as a minister in the past in united Andhra Pradesh, will look after Housing and also the Information & Public Relations.

Anagani Satyaprasad is the minister for Revenue, Registration & Stamps while Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy is the minister for Social Welfare, Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar was allocated the Energy portfolio.

Kandula Durgesh, who belongs to Jana Sena, will look after Tourism, Culture & Cinematography.

Gummadi Sandhya Rani is the Minister for Women & Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare.

B.C. Janardhan Reddy got the portfolios of Roads & Buildings and Infrastructure & Investments.

T.G. Bharath was allocated Industries & Commerce and Food Processing Ministry.

S. Savitha will handle the BC Welfare, Economic Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles.

Vasamsetti Subhash was allocated Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services.

Kondapalli Srinivas is the minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment & relations.

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy is the minister for Transport, Youth and Sports.

