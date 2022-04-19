Andhra chief minister meets Manohar Lal Khattar in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed various issues.

The meeting was held at the Rushikonda Pema Wellness Centre.

Reddy also presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to the Harayana Chief Minister.

Earlier YS Jagan was welcomed at the airport by Deputy CM Budi Mutyalanaidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former minister Avanthi Srinivas, district MLAs and the Vizag Collector.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor