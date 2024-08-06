Andhra CM discusses YouTube Academy with Google leadership

Amaravati, Aug 6 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in the state with the company leadership.

The Chief Minister revealed on ‘X’ that he was delighted to connect with YouTube global CEO Neal Mohan and Google APAC Head Sanjay Gupta online.

“We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with local partners, to foster AI, content development, skill development and certification programmes,” the Chief Minister posted.

“Furthermore, we explored avenues for providing technical support for the Media City initiative in our capital, Amaravati,” he added.

Media City is one of the nine theme cities planned by Naidu as part of Amaravati state capital.

Naidu’s discussions with the YouTube CEO and Google APAC head are part of his efforts to restore investor confidence and Andhra Pradesh's brand image.

Ever since he assumed office as the chief minister in June, Naidu has been holding meetings with the CEOs of various companies and key business leaders to attract investment.

Alleging that the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy damaged Andhra Pradesh’s brand image, Naidu has vowed to reconstruct the same.

He has revived plans to build Amaravati as the greenfield capital city. He has declared that the development of the state capital will go ahead with the existing master plan but will incorporate modern advancements.

The previous government had stopped works in Amaravati in 2019 and announced its plans to build three state capitals with Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Tuesday held a review meeting on infrastructure and investments.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to revive all the prestigious infrastructure projects launched during 2014-19 but stalled by the previous government of YSR Congress Party.

He asked officials to take steps for progress on setting up the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, AP Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation, special purpose vehicles for various projects, AP Inland WaterWays Authority.

The Chief Minister directed officials to expeditiously complete the development of all ports and shipping harbours without giving any scope for controversies.

