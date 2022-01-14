Andhra CM goes traditional for Sankranti celebrations

Amaravati, Jan 14 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy participated in the Sankranti celebrations at the Gosala (cow shelter) in his Tadepalli residence here on Friday.

Attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva (shoulder cloth), the Chief Minister arrived at the event and extended greetings to all the people present on the occasion. Later, he interacted with the children who performed in various cultural programmes.

Priests welcomed him with 'Poornakumbham' or traditional honours, and festivities were held in a traditional way depicting Telugu culture.

On various occasions in the past, the BJP has targeted the chief minister over his faith and accused him of targeting Hindu temples and promoting Christianity in the state.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Government chief whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, and other public representatives were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor