Andhra CM hails BAPS Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi as global legacy of peace

New Delhi, Oct 24 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, during his ongoing three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and described this as one of the “most extraordinary experiences of his life”.

Chandrababu Naidu was warmly welcomed by Brahmaviharidas Swami and taken on a guided tour highlighting the Mandir’s exquisite craftsmanship, modern innovations, and enduring messages of unity.

“A true miracle” is how the Chief Minister praised the temple for its intricate artwork.

The Chief Minister offered prayers before the sacred deities. At the Shrinivas-Padmavati shrine, he also met a South Indian volunteer who had supervised the carving of the Shrinivas-Padmavati murtis in Tirupati, and commended the latter's endeavour.

Chief Minister Naidu, undertaking a tour of the temple, was highly impressed with its grandeur and splendour. It was for the first time that he saw the full expanse of the Mandir. With a broad smile on his face, he remarked, “This is what youth need. You have to express our values in a way they understand.”

He also acknowledged the strong support of the UAE leadership in realising this historic cultural landmark.

CM Naidu also met a devotee, hailing from South India, who shared his joy, saying, “I’ve come here for over a hundred visits. This Mandir is not only a place of worship, it’s my home – a reminder that our roots and our culture live on here in the UAE.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged the breathtaking beauty of the temple, saying, “This has been an extraordinary experience in my lifetime. I have seen many achievements, but today what I witnessed here is truly unbelievable.”

“I have seen many success stories, but this is a unique success story. In just five years, you have achieved something that will live in history and live as a legacy,” he said in concluding remarks.

