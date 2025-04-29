Andhra CM hails young cop's journey from Constable to IPS officer

Amaravati, April 29 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday hailed M. Udaya Krishna Reddy's journey from a police Constable to an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The police Constable from Prakasam district has secured 350th rank in Civil Services exam.

“It proves that no dream is too big when backed by courage and relentless hard work. His story reminds us that determination can break every barrier and script new destinies. The future belongs to those who never give up,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Udaya Krishna on securing All Indian Rank (AIR) 350 and joining the IPS.

“From a government school student to police Constable to IPS officer — his journey is a powerful story of grit, sacrifice & relentless determination. Truly inspiring!,” Lokesh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Additional Director General of Police Mahesh Bhagwath, who along with his team mentors civil services aspirants, has also congratulated Udaya Krishna.

The senior police official termed as exemplary the journey of Uday Krishna and said they mentored him and he scored 210 marks, the third highest.

Udaya Krishna studied in a government school in Ullapalam village in Prakasam district. Despite taking birth in a poverty and losing his parents at a young age, Udaya Krishna came up in life through sheer hard work and determination.

He was raised by his grandmother Ramanamma, who sold vegetables and was guided by his uncle Koti Reddy.

Udaya Krishna joined the state police force as a constable in 2013. After facing humiliation at the hands of a higher officer, he vowed to join the IPS.

The young man quit his job in 2018 to devote his full time to prepare for Civil Services. He failed in three attempts but did not give up. In the fourth attempt, he secured 780th rank and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

However, he was not content with this and was determined to achieve his goal. While undergoing training, he once again appeared for UPSC exam and this time he achieved 350th rank to fulfil his ambition of wearing the IPS uniform.

