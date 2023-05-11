Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Sea Harrier Museum today

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 : Sea Harrier (SH 606) fighter jet designed and manufactured by British Aerospace, will be suspended from the roof of what used to be the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan in Vishakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on May 11.

Several tourist and Navy projects like INS Kurusura Submarine, and TU 142 M aircraft museum in Visakhapatnam already attract visitors and travellers from all corners of the world.

While talking to , District Collector and VMRDA Commissioner A Mallikarjuna said, "Besides the TU-142 aircraft and INS Kursura Submarine Museum, the Sea Harrier will be made accessible to the public from this week on the beach road of Visakhapatnam. The Sea Harrier Museum, which once shared space with TU-142 Aircraft, is inching closer to its inauguration inside the 22,000-sqft Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan on RK Beach Road in Vizag. Built at a cost of over Rs 10 crores, the display of the fighter jet, suspended from the ceiling, is expected to attract tourists in large numbers. The 2016-decommissioned Indian Navy flight museum will be made open to the public from May 11, 2023 after its opening by Chief Minister Jagan."

"The new museum space will feature two Pegasus engines, a flight simulator, and other artefacts alongside the Sea Harrier. All the exhibits have been brought from Goa," he added.

Sea Harrier further jet decommissioned fighter jet was brought to Visakhapatnam from Goa in 2016.

