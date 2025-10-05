Andhra CM orders probe into infant's death at childcare centre

Amaravati, Oct 5 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy at a government-run childcare centre in Anantapur and 85 girl students taking ill at a residential centre in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The Chief Minister spoke to Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare G. Sandhya Rani about both incidents.

He ordered officials to conduct an investigation into the incidents and submit a report.

CM Naidu enquired from the minister about the incident at Kurupam in Maynyam district where 85 students of a girls' residential school were taken ill. He enquired about the steps being taken by the authorities.

On the Chief Minister's direction, Minister Sandhya Rani visited the students who are undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

She informed the Chief Minister that the District Collector and senior officials of the Tribal Welfare Department were going to the Parvathipuram Hospital to know the health condition of those undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Minister Sandhya Rani on the death of a toddler at a childcare centre in Anantapur on October 2.

Disputes among the staff allegedly led to negligence in feeding the infant, resulting in his tragic death. The body was allegedly buried hastily without informing senior officials.

A woman from Kalyandurg handed over her baby to the Women and Child Welfare department on September 30, citing financial difficulties that prevented her from caring for him. The baby, born underweight, had been receiving treatment for health complications.

The child reportedly suffered diarrhoea on Dasara (October 2) and died. Shishu Gruha officials informed the district collector and the ICDS Project Officer of the death via WhatsApp and completed the final rites the next morning.

Shishu Gruha's manager and 'ayahs' blamed each other for the incident. The ICDS project officer issued memos to the manager and ayahs.

Meanwhile, District Collector O. Anand has ordered an investigation. He formed a three-member committee, comprising District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr EB Devi, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Project Director M. Nagamani and Government General Hospital (GGH) Paediatric HOD.

The Collector said the committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report. He said that based on the report, action will definitely be taken against those responsible.

