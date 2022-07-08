Andhra CM's mother to stand by her daughter in Telangana, hints at stepping aside from YSRCP

YSRCP honorary president YS Vijayamma, mother of Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday said she is thinking of stepping aside from the party to help her daughter YS Sharmila in Telangana who formed a party last year.

Sharmila floated YSR Telangana Party with a view to fight the assembly polls in the state.

"I am thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy's wife and mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me," Vijayamma said at party's national plenary.

"When he (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) was in trouble I was with him, now he is happy here. My daughter (YS Sharmila) is fighting alone, if I don't support her, it will be injustice...I am telling you all about this and I request all to forgive me," she added.

Telangana will go for assembly polls in 2023. Vijayamma's remarks indicate that Sharmila will get the full backing of the party in the assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

