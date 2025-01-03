Andhra decides to take World Bank, HUDCO assistance for Amaravati works

Amaravati, Jan 3 The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday resolved to undertake developmental works in the state capital Amaravati with financial assistance from the World Bank, the HUDCO and German financial assistance.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to call fresh tenders for developmental works as per the guidelines of these institutions.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for two engineering works worth Rs 2,723 crore in Amaravati.

Briefing mediapersons on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, the Minister for Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathi, said that the Cabinet cleared the proposal on the draft ordinance for amending the Andhra Pradesh Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (AP MRUDA) Act 2016.

Once the MRUDA Act is amended, necessary changes can be made to the capital masterplan, the master infrastructure plans and the zonal area in the capital region, Parthasarathi explained.

The Cabinet cleared the decks for setting up AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd unit at Kakinada.

The Minister said that no industrialist had come forward to invest in the State during the last five years, but now several industrialists are keen to set up their units and this is one among such proposals and the Cabinet cleared it as per the norms of the green energy policy.

Stamp duty has been exempted to the company, he added.

Proposals for setting up solar and wind battery storage integrated projects at Nandyal and in YSR districts were approved by the Cabinet. Similar projects to be set up at Kakinada and Hosur of Pattikonda mandal in Kurnool district were also cleared.

An investment of Rs 2,000 crore is being made through these projects, creating employment to 1,380 people, the Minister said and clarified that the State Government is not allotting any kind of land for these projects.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal to allot 40 acres to India Reserve (IR) Battalion at Jangalapalli of Yadamarri mandal in Chittoor district with certain conditions, the Minister said and added that the proposal to allot 6.3 acres at Nadimpalem of Pattipadu mandal in Guntur district to the Director General of ESI Hospitals, New Delhi to construct ESI Hospital and staff quarters was also cleared.

The move to upgrade the ESI hospital at Tirupati from 50-beds to 100-beds with an estimated cost of Rs 7.44 crore and to appoint 191 medical and para-medical staff at the hospital was cleared.

The Cabinet decided to release the state's share of the Rythu Bharosa as and when the Centre releases the necessary funds.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal for 19 additional posts in the newly-formed Pithapuram Area Development Authority for smooth functioning of the administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor