Andhra Deputy CM booked in Hyderabad for derogatory comments on Sonia

Hyderabad, Jan 13 The police in Hyderabad have registered a case against Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K. Narayana Swamy for his alleged derogatory comments on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

A case was registered at Begum Bazar police station on a complaint by Telangana state Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi. Narayana Swamy had made certain comments linking Sonia Gandhi to the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy in a helicopter crash.

Mallu Ravi along with some other leaders had lodged a complaint last week.

Police had made an entry of the complaint and sent it for legal opinion.

After taking legal opinion and analysing video footage of the comments made by Narayana Swamy, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Narayana Swamy had repeated his comments after Mallu Ravi's complaint. He had stated that not just he but the entire population of Andhra Pradesh has doubts about the helicopter crash that killed YSR.

He said that TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Sonia Gandhi were behind YSR's death.

YSR, father of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009.

He was the chief minister of then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

