Andhra: Fire breaks out at apparel warehouse in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in an apparel warehouse under Duvvada Police Station in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam late on Sunday.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot & fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported in this incident. The expected loss of property is around two crores," said Srinivas, Inspector, Duvvada PS.

( With inputs from ANI )

