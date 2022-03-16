Andhra govt releases Rs 708 crore towards fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs 708 crore towards fee reimbursement for the October-December 2021 quarter for 10.82 lakh students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that poverty should not be a hindrance for pursuing higher education while distributing Rs 709 crore to around 10.82 lakh students as fee reimbursement for October - December 2021 quarter. The government also decided to disburse regular payments on a quarterly basis.

"Education is the only solution to eradicate poverty. If a child in a village is educated, the entire village can benefit from it. Further, the government is ensuring to reduce college dropouts across the state. Debt settlement can make a huge difference to lead to successful completion of course/education," said the Chief Minister.

Under the government's flagship Jagananna Vidya Deevena, the total fee reimbursement would be directly transferred to the accounts of mothers of the students. The government has so far provided assistance of Rs 9,274 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jaganna Vasathi Deevena (Lodging and Boarding charges). This includes the fee reimbursement arrears of Rs 1,778 crore kept by the previous government, Rs 6,969 crore for Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and Rs 2305 crore for Jaganna Vasathi Deevena, an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office stated.

CM Reddy also noted that there is a significant increase in gross enrollment in schools by Amma Vodi scheme (Rs 15,000 assistance to all the mothers who send their children to school).

"We are also making significant changes to the higher education syllabus and taking steps towards job creation," the Chief Minister added.

The government has not only been providing assistance to the students on fee reimbursement but to their lodging and boarding charges too under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. The scheme would give assistance of Rs 20,000 to all eligible students pursuing degrees, engineering, and medicine while Rs 15000 for polytechnic students and Rs 10,000 for ITI students in two installments every year.

( With inputs from ANI )

