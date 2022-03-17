Andhra man accused of triple murder hangs self in Kuwait prison

Amaravati, March 17 A man from Andhra Pradesh, who was accused of killing three members of a Kuwaiti family, has committed suicide in a prison in Kuwait.

According to information reached Pillola Venkatesh's family in Kadapa district on Thursday, he hanged himself in Kuwait central prison.

Venkatesh (35) was accused of killing a man, his wife and daughter in Ardiya area of Kuwait.

Family members of Venkatesh in Dinnepadu village of Lakkireddypalle mandal were shocked on receiving the information. They, however, alleged that Venkatesh was murdered in jail.

They claimed that Venkatesh was innocent and was implicated in a false case. Venkatesh's wife Swathi and two children were inconsolable. She said that her husband was unlawfully jailed and murdered.

Swathi was last week deported to India after Venkatesh was arrested for the triple murder.

She, along with Venkatesh, had gone to Kuwait in search of livelihood two years ago. The man was initially hired as a driver by a Kuwaiti family while Swathi worked as domestic help. Venkatesh later found another job.

Swathi said her husband was accused of killing his former employer, his wife and daughter. She said though he had visited the former employer's house a couple of time to resolve visa-related issue, he had nothing to do with the murders.

Venkatesh was arrested for the murder of 80-year-old Kuwaiti national, his 50-year-old wife and 18-year-old daughter. The victims were found murdered at their house. They were all stabbed to death.

Though the crime was committed on March 4, it came to light four days later when the family's neighbours alerted local police about the foul smell emanating from their house.

According to media reports, Kuwait police claimed to have solved the triple murder case with the help of CCTV footage. They arrested Venkatesh, who reportedly confessed to the crime. He allegedly killed the family due to some financial dispute.

Venkatesh's parents, Sri Ramulu and Ramanamma, said he had called them earlier this month to check on his two children. He assured that he would soon resume sending them money.

Last week, they received a call from Kuwait police that their son has been arrested for triple murder. They were also informed that Venkatesh's wife was being deported.

On her return to India, Swathi approached police officials in Kadapa district seeking their help for his release from Kuwait jail and safe return to India. She had also appealed to the state and the central governments to take immediate steps to bring him back.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor