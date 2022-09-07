Andhra man arrested for creating nuisance in police station

A man was arrested for creating nuisance in the police station and village secretariat in Muppalla village Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Kottireddy who destroyed two computers and printers in the village secretariat in Muppalla village in Palnadu district.

According to the police, a case was registered against him after he created a nuisance in the police station.

"A person named Kottireddy destroyed Two computers and printers in the village secretariat in Muppalla village in Palnadu district. Kottireddy was creating a nuisance in the police station, so Police registered a case against Kotireddy. A case registered in crime no 87 under relevant sections against the Kotireddy," said Pattabi Ram, Sub Inspector, Muppalla.

( With inputs from ANI )

