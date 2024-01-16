Andhra MLA distributes liquor, live chicken on festival day

Visakhapatnam, Jan 16 A MLA of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party allegedly distributed a bottle of liquor and a live chicken each to people in his constituency here on the occasion of Kanuma festival on Tuesday.

The ‘gifts’ were given to people at an educational institution reportedly owned by Ganesh Kumar Vasupalli, the MLA from Visakhapatnam South.

Visuals of people entering the junior college and coming out with a bottle of liquor and a live chicken weighing two kg each in their hands were widely circulated on social media.

Some people pulled out liquor bottles from bags to pose before cameras.

About 400 people were reportedly given the gifts by the MLA’s supporters.

Kanuma is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh as a part of Sankranti festivities and it is dedicated to cattle and other animals considered important for the rural economy.

Vasupalli was elected to the Assembly on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket for the second consecutive term in 2019. He later defected to the YSR Congress Party.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha are due in 2-3 months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor