Andhra on high alert as Montha cyclone races towards coast

Amaravati, Oct 27 Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal is racing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone before making landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority officials said on Monday.

The coastal districts are on high alert in view of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rains and strong gales with a speed of 110 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said on Monday morning that the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm.

The cyclone moved at a speed of 15 kmph during the last six hours. It is currently centred 560 km from Chennai, 620 km from Kakinada, and 650 km from Visakhapatnam, said APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain

As the cyclone approaches the coast, its impact is likely to intensify. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates that it may intensify into a severe cyclone by Tuesday morning and cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday night

Strong gales with speeds of 90-110 km per hour along the coast are likely. The APSDMA has cautioned people not to be careless, thinking the weather is calm. It urged people to remain alert.

As high tidal waves are likely, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. All activities on the coast have been suspended. Authorities have closed the beaches for tourists while danger signal number one has been hoisted at all ports.

The IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts on Monday. An orange alert has been issued to 16 districts and a yellow alert to three districts. For Tuesday, the IMD has issued a red alert for 16 districts.

Authorities in Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Krishna, NTR, NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari and Eluru districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions for three days from Monday.

These districts were receiving rain with strong winds of 40 kmph since morning.

Minister for Home and Disaster Management V. Anitha said the government has already initiated measures to prevent loss of lives and property due to the cyclone.

As the cyclone may result in disruption of communication services, the government has provided satellite phones to the districts likely to be affected.

The services of departments, like irrigation, civil supplies, medical/health and electricity will be used for relief operations.

APSDMA has opened the control room with these numbers: 112, 1070 and 18004250101. Control rooms have also been opened in the collectorates of 12 coastal districts.

The government has cancelled the leave of all officials. It has also released Rs 19 crore for relief operations.

The authorities have opened 219 cyclone shelters in 57 coastal mandals. Nine teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and seven teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in coastal districts.

