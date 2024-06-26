Andhra Pradesh: 15 Students Beaten Up by Seniors in School Hostel, Five Suspended

F

ifteen students in class 8 at a government-run school in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, were allegedly assaulted by their seniors in a hostel, a police official reported on Wednesday. Principal Rajeev Ranjan confirmed that in response to the incident, school authorities have suspended five senior students. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Following the incident at Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa, where junior boys were reportedly beaten with sticks by several class 11 students in the hostel, a police complaint has been filed. The injured students received first aid at a hospital and were subsequently discharged.

Principal Rajeev Ranjan convened a disciplinary action committee meeting. In the meeting, the members of the committee found five senior students of being guilty of inflicting physical harm and psychological trauma on class 8 students.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu stated that the identification of the accused students is currently underway, and the police will be speaking with the victims. He assured the injured students and their parents that appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty.

“We have already suspended the students, who were involved in the incident. It is an isolated case. We will ascertain the reason behind it,” the principal said. Ranjan said the school authorities are in touch with the parents of the assaulted students.