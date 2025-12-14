Andhra Pradesh: 15-Year-old Girl Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Attending Morning Lecture, Disturbing Video Surfaced

Andhra Pradesh: Class 10 student died after suffering from heart attack has surfaced on social media. This tragic case is from Andhra Pradesh's Ramachandrapuram in the Konaseema district. In video deceased girl Nallamilli Siri is seen attending a lecture in classroom, when she suffered heart attack and died.

This incident occurred on Saturday, December 14, 2025 around 9:45 am which was caught on camera. Video shared by Telugu scribe shows girl was seen sitting on first bench, while professor was seen writing on the board. She then suddenly collapses and classmates and professor rush to her to help. She was then rushed to hospital for treatment, however doctors declared her dead.

Nallamilli Siri, was just 15-year-old and suffered a heart attack. This incident has left her family and friends in deep shock. She hails from Pasalapudi village in the Konaseema district. A case has been registered in the matter.

Earlier, a 19-year-old teen died of a heart attack while performing Garba with her husband at a Durga temple in Khargone district. The woman, identified as Sonam, had married Krishna Pal in May this year. The couple was dancing together in front of the deity’s idol to the song “O Mere Dholna” when she suddenly collapsed. Witnesses initially thought she was acting. When she did not move, panic spread through the crowd. Relatives tried to lift her, but she remained unresponsive.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The cause of death is reported as a heart attack. The sudden death of the young bride shocked the entire village. Residents said they were stunned by the tragedy at such a young age.