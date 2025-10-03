Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead, 90 Injured During Devaragattu Banni Festival Stick Fight in Kurnool

Two people lost their lives and around 90 others sustained injuries during the traditional stick fight held as part of the Devaragattu Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, officials said on Friday. The annual festival, observed on Vijay Dashami, begins after midnight rituals marking Mala Malleswara Swamy’s wedding and continues until early morning, drawing thousands of villagers from nearby areas. Participants, who take vows of fasting, celibacy, and strict dietary practices, engage in symbolic stick fights to capture the idol, applying turmeric to treat minor injuries during the event.

Sub-Collector Mourya Bharadwaj confirmed that one person died of a severe head injury, while another succumbed to a heart attack. He noted that compared to earlier years, the number of injuries was lower this time. “Two people died and 90 were injured during the Devaragattu Banni festival stick fight,” he told reporters. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil added that about 1,000 police personnel and 10 drones were deployed, while 32 awareness campaigns across 16 villages were conducted in advance, helping to curb violence. Despite recurring injuries, officials said the festival continues with devotion and caution, as villagers preserve ancient traditions while authorities strive to maintain safety and order.