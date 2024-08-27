Andhra Pradesh: 20 Students from Yeleswaram Gurukulam School Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning in Kakinada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2024 12:22 PM2024-08-27T12:22:19+5:302024-08-27T12:22:50+5:30
At least 20 students of Yeleswaram Gurukulam School in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district were admitted to hospital due to food poisoning on Tuesday, August 27.
