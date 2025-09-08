Andhra Pradesh: 40 Students Injured After School Bus Rams Into Trees in Visakhapatnam

Several students were injured after a school bus met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Monday morning, September 8. The accident took place near Pandranki in Padmanbham mandal when a driver lost control of a speeding bus and veered off the road.

The bus rammed into trees and overturned, injuring several students. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital of treatment are in stable conditions. NO casualties were reported in the accident.

VIDEO | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: A school bus carrying 40 students lost control and rammed into trees; students escaped with minor injuries.#AndhraPradesh#SchoolBusAccident



Meanwhile, a tank caught fire after a lightning struck the methanol storage tanker of East India Petroleum Private Limited at Scindia locality in Vizag city on Sunday, September 7. After receiving the information, seven fire brigades rushed to the spot and more than 50 fire service personnel brought the open flames under control.

Visakhapatnam fire officer said that a methanol storage tank of 7,500 KL capacity of the private limited company caught fire due to lightning. Four fire tenders from the fire service department and three tenders from the VPA, HPCL and Andhra Petrochemicals rushed to the refinery and brought the fire under control.