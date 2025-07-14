Andhra Pradesh: 9 People Killed, 11 Injured After Mango-Laden Lorry Overturns on Mini Truck in Annamayya

Nine people were killed and eleven others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck near Reddycheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district. There were over 20 people travelling atop the Mango truck. The accident occurred late on Sunday night, July 13.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Sunday night when they were travelling from Rajampet to Railway Koduru. The lorry, loaded with mangoes, got stuck in mud, lost its balance, and fell on a mini-truck.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences over the loss of lives and inquired with officials about the cause of the accident. "They also reported that proper medical treatment is being provided to the injured. CM Chandrababu assured that the government would fully support the families of the deceased. He directed the officials to ensure quality medical care for those injured in the accident," the CMO said.