Andhra Pradesh Accident: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After TT Vehicle Carrying Devotees from Tirupati Collides with Another Vehicle in Annamayya

At least three devotees were killed and nine others were seriously injured after a vehicle carrying devotees met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district on Monday morning, June 30. The incident took place near Chennamarri Mitta when devotees were retiring from Tirupati collided with an unidentified speeding vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Megharsh (17), Charan (17), and Sravani (28), all residents of Bagepalli taluk. According to local police, the trio died instantly at the scene. Nine other passengers sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Madanapalle Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Also Read | Mayurbhanj Rains: All Schools and Anganwadi Centres to Remain Closed Until July 2 Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to identify the other vehicle involved, which reportedly fled the scene.