Andhra Pradesh Accident: Five Killed, Two Injured As Private Bus Collides With Autorickshaw Annamayya

Five persons were killed and two injured when a private bus collided with an autorickshaw at Kalakada village in Annamayya

district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday late night, October 21. The accident took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday.

"The bus was coming from Piler side to Rayachoti side and while overtaking another bus, it had a head-on collision with the autorickshaw," Rayachoti sub-divisional police officer Krishna Mohan told news agency PTI.

Also Read | Rajasthan School Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying Students Overturns In Kota; 50 Injured,1 Dead (Watch Video).

According to police, four persons travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot, while another person succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. The two other injured persons are out of danger, they said.

Mohan said the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Chittoor when the accident took place. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers travelling on the bus, police said, and added that a case has been registered under relevant sections.