Andhra Pradesh Accident: Four Dead, Including 2-Year-Old; Eight Injured as Mini Van Crashes Into Parked Truck in Sri Satyasai

Four people, including a two-year-old girl, died and eight others were injured after their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district on Saturday morning, December 21, reported news agency PTI.

Penugonda sub-divisional police officer Venkateswarlu said the accident occurred on National Highway 544E around 5.30 am at Kodikonda Sira, about 5 km from Madakasira village.

“We suspect that the accident occurred because the driver dozed off at the wheel. The vehicle (tempo traveller) carrying 13 people veered from the left side of the road and rammed into the truck parked on the right side of the road,” he said.

According to police, a group of 13 pilgrims was returning from Tirumala and was near their hometown of Kummara Nagepalli village in Gudibanda mandal when the mishap took place.